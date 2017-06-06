WIVK's Andy & Alison to sign off after 20 successful years

Andy and Alison, WIVK's morning team (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - After waking up with East Tennessee for almost two decades, Knoxville's top morning radio duo are calling it quits.

Andy and Alison signed on the Knoxville airwaves on July 7, 1997.

The duo, along with producer Jimmy, host one of the most successful morning shows in the country.

“Andy and Alison have earned a well-deserved place in the illustrious history of WIVK. They have been the 'morning crew' for East Tennessee for the last 20 years. It’s been an honor to have been associated with them. We’ll miss them,” said VP/Market Manager Ken Salyer,

They've won numerous awards, including six CMA's for Personalities of the Year and three awards for ACM Personalities of the Year. The team is consistently voted best morning show in Metro Pulse and the Knoxville News Sentinel’s poll.

The pair has decided it's time to move on to other adventures.

“A huge THANK YOU to our East Tennessee listening family for allowing us to be a small part of your lives for the past 20 years! I hope we were at least able to put a smile on your face. You are the best!" said Andy in a press release. "Making the decision to leave our friends at WIVK was not an easy one. I can’t imagine a better place to spend the past two decades on the air. It’s time for a change. I’m incredibly excited about new adventures with more time to work from my home studio, spend time with family and sleep late! Did I mention sleeping late!? What I’m most thrilled about is no longer needing to answer the question 'Hey Andy! Where’s Alison?'"

Alison said, "It has been an honor and a privilege to work for the #1 country station in America for the past 20 years. WIVK has been the voice of information and entertainment for the East Tennessee area for over 60 years and I was extremely proud to be part of it. I will miss my co-workers, who I also consider friends, and this great radio station. I look forward to no longer setting my alarm at 4am and being able to go to a movie at 9pm without falling asleep! It is time for me to move on, do some traveling with my husband and find some new adventures in life."



Andy & Alison have agreed to remain on the morning show while a nationwide search for only the 4th morning show in the station’s history is located.

"Andy and Allison have been the listener’s choice for as long as I can remember and built a foundation for WIVK of which they can be proud. While we don't want them to leave, we understand the priority both place on family,” stated Cumulus Operations Manager Jeff Jarnigan.

“I have so much love and respect for Andy and Alison. It has been a tremendous honor to work with two of the most professional and revered broadcasters in country radio. I am sad to see them go…but I’m happy for their decision to spend more time with their families. Who could ever find fault with someone for doing something that makes them happy?” said Nikki Thomas, WIVK Program Director,

