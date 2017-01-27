Woman arrested after three country chase

Woman arrested after high speed chase (Photo: WBIR)

A woman was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through three counties on Friday.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray, the chase started this morning in Tazewell on Highway 25. The driver turned onto Highway 33 towards Union County, where deputies continued the chase at speeds up to 100 mph.

The chase continued into Knox County, where more deputies took up the chase. Sheriff Ray said at several points, both Union and Knox County deputies deployed spike strips to try to stop the black BMW they were chasing.

The suspect finally wrecked in Halls, in the Hannah's Grove subdivision off Norris Freeway. She was arrested and taken back to Claiborne County.

The woman's name has not been released, and we don't know what charges she may face.

