Woman charged in Greenback fires

Loundon County officials have charged a woman with aggravated arson in connection with a garage fire and a house fire in Greenback on Sunday.

Greenback Fire Department responded to the fires on Meadow Road West in Greenback Sunday afternoon.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Deborah Ebersole has been charged with aggravated arson in connection with the fires.





A Greenback firefighter suffered a severe hand injury during the fires, the sheriff's office said.

Ebersole is being held in the Loudon County Jail.

