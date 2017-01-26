Woman charged with murdering family out of hospital and in jail

Larry Taylor and his two daughters, 18-year-old Jessie Taylor and her 13-year-old sister, were found dead in their home in Whitley County, Kentucky. (Photo: Custom)

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY - The woman accused of murdering her husband and two daughters is out of the hospital and in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Courtney L. Taylor, 41, greeted deputies with a gun when they responded to a shooting call at he home in Williamsburg. One deputy fired his weapon at Taylor, striking her.

Courtney's husband, 56-year-old Larry Taylor and two daughters, 18-year-old Jessie Taylor and her 13-year-old sister, Jolee, were found shot to death in their beds. The sheriff said they were all found in separate rooms with the covers pulled up around them.

She was transported to Baptist Health Corbin and then to UK Medical Center, where she was released Wednesday.

State police have charged Courtney Taylor with three counts of Murder- Domestic Violence and two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder (Police Officer)

News of Courtney Taylor's return to Whitley County quickly spread.

"Everybody's talked about it. Everybody's shocked with what happened and how it could happen," said Amy Davis to WLEX.

Davis first met Larry Taylor years ago when he lead the team that laid the foundation of her house.

"He always spoke to me, and my family. My parents knew him, and he would always speak to Jasmine, ask me how we were doing," said Davis.

She says he was a kind man, with two wonderful children.

13 year-old Jolee was active in their church's youth group. 18 year-old Jessie was a college student who worked at the Williamsburg Walmart, where her co-workers released balloons in her memory.

"It was devastating to hear how something could happen to such good people. And they were a big part of our community," said Davis.

The Taylors' pastor says more than 5,000 friends, neighbors, even strangers attended the funeral.

Larry, Jolee and Jessie are laid to rest. Now their mother is locked up just a few miles from their home with many asking the same question: why?

"The mom, she was the school nurse at my daughters' school. So you know, you don't expect to hear that with someone who's taken care of your kids," said Davis.

When LEX 18 News contacted the Whitley Co Detention Center, the jailer told us that Courtney Taylor is rejecting any requests for an interview for now.

