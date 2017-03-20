Knoxville mother: Teen daughter barred from re-entry to U.S.

Local and state leaders confirm they are in contact with a Knoxville family after a woman said her teenage daughter was denied re-entry to the U.S. from a recent trip to Turkey.

The offices of Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, U.S. Senator Bob Corker and U.S. Rep. John Duncan told 10News they are in communication with Sabrina Siddiqi.

Siddiqi said U.S. immigration officials denied her 17-year-old daughter, whom relatives say was born in Knoxville, re-entry to the U.S. at an Istanbul, Turkey airport.

It is unclear why she was denied entry. On Sunday, Siddiqi wrote on Facebook: “In this new #America a citizen of our country can be unlawfully denied entry for no apparent reason other than border patrol would not clear her United States passport for entry.”

Relatives said the girl was born in Knoxville and currently attends Webb School of Knoxville.

Cathy Dowhos-O'Gorman, associate director of communications at Webb, wrote to 10News in a statement: “We are keeping Zubaidah and her family in our thoughts and prayers, and we hope for their speedy return. And we’re looking forward to welcoming Zubaidah back to campus.

"I saw the Facebook posts about the Siddiqi family's situation, and I was concerned. I contacted the offices of Senators Alexander and Corker and Congressman Duncan, and they all responded promptly and promised to reach out to the Siddiqis. I have heard from Sabrina Siddiqi that she has heard from them, and she appreciates the support. We all hope she and her daughter are able to travel home soon,” Mayor Madeline Rogero wrote to 10News in a statement.

According to Siddiqi’s facebook post, the family booked a new flight for Wednesday and is hoping to be able to board their flight to Atlanta without incident.

© 2017 WBIR.COM