Woman hurt in I-40 ramp crash

KNOXVILLE - First responders took a woman to a hospital after she crashed on the ramp from Western Avenue to eastbound I-40.

The Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville police and EMS crews responded to the crash around 3:18 p.m.

Police said the sole driver hit a tree and rolled over before running into another tree. A witness claims the driver appeared to have made a last minute decision to move from the ramp to I-275N to the eastbound I-40 ramp before losing control.

The woman was transported to UT Medical Center. Authorities said her injuries don't appear to be life threatening and don't suspect alcohol or drugs were involved.

