Woman in her 40s dies from overdose

NORTH KNOX COUNTY - Knoxville Police Department is investigating the death of a female at a Motel 6 around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police responded to a 'suspicious death call' at the motel.

KPD says they conducted several interviews along with reviewing the results of the preliminary autopsy.

KPD says the female likely died of an overdose.

The victim was in her 40s.

Investigators are working to locate the female's family members.

