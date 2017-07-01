Woman injured in East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville police officers are investigating a shooting in East Knoxville Saturday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Jason Keck, officers responded to the Fire Hall at 2300 Linden Avenue. There they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told officers that she was blocked in by a silver SUV while visiting Walter P. Taylor Homes. The driver of that car told the victim to move her car and that she didn't belong there. She says moments later she heard gunshots. She then drove to the fire station on Linden Avenue where her passenger jumped out and ran away.

The suspect shot the victim's car more than three times. Sgt. Keck said it appears she was shot in the shoulder and back. She was then transported to UT Medical Center. The passenger was found unharmed.

According to KPD, the suspect is reported to be a black male in his 40s with long dreadlocks.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

