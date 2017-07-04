Woman missing from Horse Creek Campground area in Greene County

Missing: Patricia Ann Booker Triantas (Photo: Custom)

GREENE COUNTY - The Greene County Sheriff's Department has asked for help locating a missing woman.

Patricia Ann Booker Triantas, 48, went missing from the Horse Creek Campground area.





She was last seen Monday morning at a nearby campsite. Investigators said she was wearing a navy blue shirt, possibly jeans, and was barefoot.

According to the Green County CID, Booker Triantas has her hair in a ponytail and was wearing glasses.

She is 5'8" and weighs about 120 pounds.

Investigators said she has a phone, but it is not working.

Anyone that has seen Pat is asked to call the GCSD at 423-798-1800 or 911.

© 2017 WBIR.COM