Woman searches for owner of missing American flag

PHOTO: Ashley Alvord

An Arlington woman is hoping social media can help her track down the owner of a well-kept American flag.

Ashley Alvord said she found the carefully folded flag in Snohomish August 2 at the corner of 164th and Highway 9. She said she was concerned the flag might mean a lot to someone, so she is trying to find the owner.

"I couldn't believe that all these cars were just running over an American flag and no one had stopped to pick it up," said Alvord. "I couldn't leave that there. That obviously means something to somebody."

Her post on Facebook has been shared hundreds of times and many people who commented believe it could belong to the family of a veteran.

Alvord says she will call funeral homes in the area while hoping someone on social media can help solve the mystery.

