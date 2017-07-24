One person was taken to the hospital after house fire in East Knoxville Monday night.

The Knoxville Fire Department says it was reported around 8:30 p.m. on South Beaman Street. When firefighters arrived they found flames and heavy black smoke coming from the garage.

A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after rescuing her father and son from the home, then going back several times attempting to put out the flames.

The Knoxville Fire Department is still investigating the cause.

© 2017 WBIR.COM