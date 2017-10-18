Woman wants to open dog kennel with $1M lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. - A North Carolina plans on rescuing dogs with her $1 million lottery win.

Diamond Campbell of Kinston says she has dreamed of opening a dog kennel, and now that dream can come true.

"We came up with the idea about two years ago," said Campbell, a cashier. "We've been developing the idea since. Now we can actually do it."

Campbell bought a 50X The Cash scratch-off ticket at Tony's Friendly Mart on North Martin Luther King Drive in Kinston.

She took the $10 ticket home and started scratching.

"I was super excited," Campbell said about her win. "I started jumping around."

She had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum.

After taxes, Campbell took home $417,009.

