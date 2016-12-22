A worker was involved in a "traumatic injury accident" after falling into a six foot hole in the Rarity Bay community of Vonore, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

A worker fell into a six foot hole during a "traumatic injury accident" Thursday afternoon in Loudon County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the incident happened on Hummingbird Drive in the Rarity Bay community of Vonore.

The unidentified worker was working in a bob cat machine when both fell into a six foot hole, the Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

The worker was extricated and is being taken to the hospital by Lifestar.