Hundreds of people kicked up their heels to try and break a world record while raising money for a good cause. Leadership Knoxville Class of 2017 tried to set the record for "Largest Square Dance" at Thursday's Smoky Mountain Hoedown.

Unfortunately, the dance didn't make the cut, but it did raise thousands of dollars for the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts. The school is still rebuilding after suffering damage from the November wildfires.

We'll learn the total amount of money raised next week. Arrowmont hopes to reopen the dormitories in 2018.

