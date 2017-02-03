World Series trophy visits Pat Summitt Plaza

The Tennessee Smokies shared this photo of the Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy at Pat Summitt Plaza during the trophy tour to Cubs affiliate stadiums across the country. (Photo: Courtesy Tennessee Smokies)

The Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy made one final stop before leaving East Tennessee this week - a visit to a legendary coach.

The Tennessee Smokies shared a photo of the trophy next to the Pat Summitt statue at Pat Summitt Plaza on its social media pages on Friday.

"The World Series Trophy couldn't make a stop in East Tennessee without visiting a special lady who knows a little something about collecting hardware," the post said.

The trophy, officially named the Commissioner's Trophy, is on tour visiting all of the Cubs affiliate teams and stadiums across the country. The tour began in December with the trophy being on display at a team store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago and at Chicago's City Hall.

The trophy was in Des Moines Iowa, home of the Cubs' AAA affiliate the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday. The next stop was Smokies Stadium in Kodak on Thursday.

Hundreds of Cubs and Smokies fans turned out to celebrate the Cubs' first World Series win in over 100 years. Fans were able to have their picture taken with the trophy for a $10 donation to wildfire recovery efforts.

During the stop at Smokies Stadium, the team announced that the Cubs are donating $10,000 to wildfire recovery efforts in East Tennessee, namely Mountain Tough Recovery. The Smokies have matched that amount. In total, about $28,000 were raised between the two teams and Thursday's event.

(© 2017 WBIR)