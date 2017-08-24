World War II veteran relects on rise of hate groups and arguments over monuments

Charlie Brakebill has served three tours of duty and says Americans have the right to protest, but need to treat others with respect.

A World War II veteran is speaking out about the hate that's growing in America.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center the number of hate groups has grown for the second year in a row. Since 1999, the number has more than doubled, and it's the not only study showing the trend. The Anti-Defamation League reported a three percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents last year.

Here in East Tennessee and all across the state, groups have been battling over whether Confederate monuments should stay or be removed.

Charlie Brakebill served three tours of duty, in Germany in World War II, in Korea and in Vietnam. He says flags and banners have their place, but none should be used to spread fear or intimidate.

On D-Day - June 6th, 1944, 156,000 U.S., British and Canadian forces stormed the five beaches on the Normandy coast of France. In September of that year, Lt. Col Charlie Brakebill landed at Omaha. He still remembers what he saw.

"When I got to the top of that hill at Omaha Beach, the first thing I saw was a little cemetery with 15,000 newly made graves,” said Brakebill.

More than 9,000 Americans are buried there today.

That's who Brakebill thinks of when he sees Americans protesting.

"A lot of my buddies gave their life so they could protest like they are,” he explained.

Brakebill doesn't believe Confederate monuments need to come down, but believes some should be moved.

"I think it was done on the shoulders of those who meant well at that time and were doing what they thought was best for this country,” he said.

That includes the monument to Confederate war dead in Fort Sanders. There's a petition going around to have it removed, and another petition to keep it.

Brakebill says no matter what side you're on, it's important to honor those who gave their lives. But the hate groups - Neo Nazi's and others that use history to intimidate - he says they're just plain wrong.

"I don't think they understood what we fought for," Brakebill said.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Neo Nazis grew from 94 groups in 2015 to 99 in 2016. Brakebill has seen the hate first hand, even here in East Tennessee.

"I wondered why he would have a swastika on an American vehicle,” he said.

He believes we shouldn't forget our past or we could repeat the worst parts.

"We’re a great country that's been through a lot of trials,” said Brakebill.

He also talked about this weekend’s rally at Fort Sanders. He said both sides have the right to protest. But everyone needs to be respectful.

© 2017 WBIR.COM