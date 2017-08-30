Knoxville will spend nearly $5 million combined for upgrades to World's Fair Park and the Knoxville Convention Center.

The Knoxville City Council on Tuesday approved spending $3 million for the park and $2 million for the convention center.

City officials are already planning events to make use of the new spaces.

"Live music is great around here," said Chief Operating Officer and Deputy to the Mayor Christi Branscom.

Knoxville wants to expand its music scene by breathing new life into an old venue.

"We have many opportunities and more and more venues every single day and I think this is just going to be another opportunity for a great outdoor venue," Branscom said.

In the 90s big name acts like Garth Brooks and Sheryl Crow graced the World's Fair lawn - Branscom wants that scene to return.

"We're going to put the infrastructure in and we're also going to be able to build an area that's going to be able to accommodate a nice size stage," she said.

The city has decided to spend $3 million to create a path and stage area, as well as upgrade electrical and drainage systems at the park's south performance lawn.

The city's consulting with an entertainment company to help.

"In fact they were here yesterday and helped guide us through what we really needed to make for that property to be flexible enough to accommodate live music," Branscom said.

Just across the way, the Knoxville Convention Center will benefit from $2 million in renovations.

"This space has been there since 1982, it's great space, but it's not been improved since the world's fair," Branscom said.

That calls for major upgrades - a new roof, new plumbing and new heating and air so it can host more events.

"What we're noticing is that there are many sports activities and the sports market is huge around the country, and we're starting to get very involved in that," Branscom said.

