Worm in cafeteria food was 'isolated incident,' Blount Co. Schools say

Becca Schlosshan shared this photo of what appears to be a worm in her daughter's cafeteria food. Blount County Schools confirmed a Heritage High School student reporting finding a worm in their pre-packaged strawberries. (Photo: Submitted)

Pre-packaged strawberries have been pulled from all cafeterias in the Blount County school system after a student found what appeared to be a worm in her food.

Heritage High School Junior Kayla Farmer explained that she normally looks through her food before eating it to make sure there isn't anything there. That's when she noticed something odd.

"And I looked and I said 'Oh my God, there's a worm'," Kayla recalled. After showing her friends, Kayla went and told a cafeteria worker.

Blount County Schools Communication Director Marla Holbert confirmed cafeteria workers were told about the issue Monday afternoon.

The strawberries came from the USDA food commodities program, Holbert explained. In response, the district has voiced its concerns and filed a complaint with the USDA.

But Holbert said it appears to be an "isolated incident" because no other students reported anything to school officials.

"Our students deserve the best meal possible during the time they are with us, and we accept no less from those who provide us with those services," Holbert said in a statement.

The school district serves between 7,000-8,000 meals a day to students.

