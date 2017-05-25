WWII veteran's home destroyed in fire

A fire destroyed one WWII veteran's Sevier County home. (Photo: WBIR)

A Sevier County family, which includes a 90-year-old WWII veteran, lost everything in a fire this week.

Despite that, they are the ones thanking the community.

The fire broke out Monday morning, at the family's home near Kodak, in the Dumplin Ridge neighborhood.

The cause is unknown, and they're temporarily living at a nearby hotel.

The fire started in the garage, as Shirley and Bob Bostrom were watching TV Monday morning.

"I saw where black smoke was coming around the door, and I opened it, and then the heat and the flames just--" Shirley Bostrom said, sweeping her hands toward her face. "I slammed the door shut real fast."

The flames quickly spread, ultimately devouring the entire home, built in 2002, which the Bostroms shared with their 14-year-old grandson Reece Farris and family friend Brandy Warwick.

Reece was at school at the time. The three adults were at home. They escaped safely, but when Shirley Bostrom wanted to run back into her house to rescue some mementos, she said, a neighbor had to hold her back from entering the smoky, hot building.

The four of them are living at the Hampton Inn & Suites Sevierville, with new and donated belongings, as nothing survived the blaze.

"It went through the house so fast and the whole top of the house was burning," Mrs. Bostrom said.

The Bostroms have homeowners insurance and said they'll get another home in the area, so Reece can stay at his school.

The fire killed the family's Pit Bull and Chihuahua and two cats.

Two other cats, however, and one of the dogs survived.

"It was a terrible blaze. It was so hot," Bob Bostrom said. "When you're there witnessing these things, it's just unbelieveable. I think maybe it's because it's your own house."

Bostrom, 90, is WWII veteran. The fire claimed all of his mementos from his time in the service.

But the family said comfort and help have come from a community all too familiar with fire.

"We've had people that we didn't know to bring us things and say, 'Well, I've been there. My house was burned at the Gatlinburg fire,'" Shirley Bostrom recounted, "and she came and brought me a Bible and some money yesterday."

"I can now realize what other people are going through when you hear about other people's houses burn," Bob Bostrom said.

The family says "thank you" to everyone who has helped them.

"You're so grateful for these strangers that's helping you," Mrs. Bostrom said.

"Neighbors there stopped to help," Mr. Bostrom added.

"Everybody's being great," Warwick explained, including "here at the hotel."

The estimated cause of the destroyed home is not yet known. The Bostroms met with the insurance adjuster on Thursday.

"There was nothing in the garage," Shirley Bostrom explained. "There was no gasoline setting around for the lawn mower, nothing. Nothing was plugged up except the hot water heater and the water softener."

