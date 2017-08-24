WWII veteran's remains to return home to Marion Co. 7 decades later

(Photo: WRCB)

MARION COUNTY, TENN. - It was a long-awaited homecoming, for one Marion County family Thursday. Corporal Henry Andregg Jr.’s remains are now home in Whitwell, Tennessee, 73 years after he was killed in World War II.

The Marine died in action during the Battle of Tarawa. For more than seven decades, the family mourned his death without a proper homecoming until now.

Andregg's remains were buried in a cemetery on the island and never identified, leaving his family with lots of questions. Thursday, his body was flown from Hawaii to Atlanta, and finally returned home to a community he left at just 23-years-old.

The streets were lined with American flags, and people showing love and respect for a Marion County serviceman who is finally home.

“This is just amazing. Everybody coming together and doing this,” said Julie Perkins, a niece of Andregg.

Friends, family members, veterans and even complete strangers gathered at Reed Funeral Home in honor of the veteran.

“It is an honor to be here. To repay the debt he worked up,” said Patriot Guard Rider Mike Miller.

It was a chance to recognize the valor of this American hero and to remember the loss his family suffered when he died in combat.

“It is unreal, it is absolutely unreal how humbling it can be. These people signed a blank check for up to their life for service,” said Sonny Mason, another Patriot Guard Rider.

Patriot Guard riders escorted the Marine from Atlanta to his hometown in Whitwell.

“What he went through, what the family felt all these years. Almost 75 years that they don't have a clue where there brother, father, uncle, grandfather. Where he was or what happened to him.”

It was a bittersweet homecoming for an American hero. For family members who spent years looking for a man they never met, but never stopped searching for, this all means the world.

“Very, very blessed. Blessed. God has brought us together this way,” said Perkins.

“Very emotional, to be here and be a part of him coming home and having closure for this family,” said Jamie Webb.

A visitation was held at Reed Funeral Home in Whitwell Thursday evening. A funeral with full military honors will take place Friday at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

