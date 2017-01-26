Yassin's Falafel House hosts movie premiere with Square Inc.

Dozens of people attend a movie premiere at Yassin's Falafel House in downtown Knoxville on Jan. 26, 2017. The movie is about Yassin Terou, the restaurant's owner, and was produced by Square Inc. (Photo: WBIR)

Yassin's Falafel House in downtown Knoxville was the scene of a documentary premiere Thursday for a film featuring the restaurant's owner.

The movie is the first in a series of films produced by credit card processing company Square Inc. highlighting small business owners who use Square in their businesses.

The movie focuses on Yassin Terou, the restaurant's owner, and what he has done to create and grow his business in Knoxville. Terou is a Syrian refugee who came to the United States in 2011.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter, attended Thursday's premiere to talk about the movie and why Terou's story is so compelling.

Terou said he thinks it is because of his view of the American dream and how he has accomplished it.

"I miss my family, so one of the dreams was having a Knoxville family here, having a business, a real business, a business that connects to the community, who affects the community in a good way, who change messages and build a bridge between the community and immigrants and everybody. That's just one of the things that makes me happy with my business," he said.

Yassin's Falafel House is located on Walnut Street. You can watch the movie featuring the business below or at foreverydream.com.

