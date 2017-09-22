Yassin's to open second location in West Knoxville

WEST KNOXVILLE - Yassin's Falafel House announced this week a plan to open a second location.

The restaurant posted to Facebook and said they're still working out the construction and opening date.

The second location will be at 159 North Peters Road, also known as the old Panera Bread and Best Buy location in West Knoxville.

The restaurant's owner, Yassin Terou, is a Syrian refugee who came to the United States in 2011.

His view of the American dream and how he has accomplished it has inspired many to follow in his footsteps.

The original location is on Walnut Street.

