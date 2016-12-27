Year in housing review - a seller's market

If you're thinking about selling your home - based on the latest numbers now would be a great time to put it on the market.

The Knoxville Area Association of Realtors says sales are higher than they've been in almost a decade.

Suzy Trotta with Trotta Montgomery Real Estate said inventory is down and prices are up. She expects to see a bump in rates going into 2017.

"There's still great rates out there, but I do expect those rates to push a lot of buyers off the fence and into the market, keeping sales strong in 2017," she said.

Even with a bump, Trotta said buyers should remember rates are still at historic lows.

