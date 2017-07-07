YouGov survey: 89 percent of Tennesseans targeted by robocalls each week

(Photo: Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - A recent YouGov survey shows 89 percent of Tennesseans get spam and nuisance calls every week.

The issue has become so widespread that almost 1 fifth of adults in the state say they've fallen victim to a telephone scam.

The top scams in Tennessee target internal revenue, credit and loans, and robo calls.

Many of these scams hope the victim hands over personal information and security details.

In some scams, the caller, instead of mentioning who they are, asks "Can you hear me?"

The Federal Communications Commission issued a consumer alert against just such scammers. When a caller says, "Yes," that they can hear the robocall, their reply is recorded and used to authorize fraudulent charges via telephone on the victim's utility or credit card account, the FCC says.

