Young girl hospitalized after falling from ride at The Island

PIGEON FORGE - A young girl has been hospitalized after falling off a ride at The Island in Pigeon Forge.
The girl was on the Wave Rider on Saturday around 5 p.m. when the accident happened, according to The Island's VP of Operations David Wear.
A certificate of Liability Insurance dated June 15, 2017 states the Wave Rider passed a state inspection.
Information was very limited Monday. 10News is working to get more details from the Pigeon Forge Police Department.
