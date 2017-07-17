Young girl hospitalized after falling from ride at The Island

The Wave Rider at The Island in Pigeon Forge (Photo: WBIR)

PIGEON FORGE - A young girl has been hospitalized after falling off a ride at The Island in Pigeon Forge.

The girl was on the Wave Rider on Saturday around 5 p.m. when the accident happened, according to The Island's VP of Operations David Wear.

A certificate of Liability Insurance dated June 15, 2017 states the Wave Rider passed a state inspection.

Information was very limited Monday. 10News is working to get more details from the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

