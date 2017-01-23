Young-Williams closed again for more Parvovirus testing

Young-Williams is Knox County's largest shelter (Photo: Michael Crowe, WBIR)

Young-Williams Animal Center will be temporarily closed again after workers identified two more dogs with Parvovirus.

One of the dogs had to be euthanized, while the other is still under observation, according to a release from the organization.

The shelter's two Knoxville locations were closed last week after multiple dogs were found with the highly infectious contagion. The organization said it's not yet clear whether these cases are related to last week's cases.



Both Young-Williams locations will be closed for at least the next two days so shelter staff can retest all animals for contagions. They also are planning additional comprehensive cleaning.

Parvovirus is considered life threatening for dogs and lives in their intestinal tract and attacks rapidly dividing cells.

Because of its highly infectious nature in a close quarters environment, shelters have to act quickly to prevent it from spreading to other animals.

Young-Williams's director of shelter medicine said its seeing an increase in parvovirus cases across the community.

“While the illness is not exclusive to our shelter, we face unique challenges in preventing the spread of any disease among the hundreds of animals housed here. That’s why we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we again close our doors to care for our animals," Dr. Jennifer Armstrong said.

Last week the shelters had to euthanize one dog after it tested positive for canine distemper and two others died after being treated for Parvovirus.

The shelters are near capacity and will only be taking in animals on an emergency-only basis.

