Young-Williams closes dog adoption floors due to parvovirus

Young-Williams is Knox County's largest shelter (Photo: Michael Crowe, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The dog adoption floors at Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village we be closed today for cleaning.

This comes after one puppy and one dog at the shelter tested positive for Parvovirus. Both animals are being treated.

"Young-Williams Animal Center is an open intake shelter, meaning we turn no animal away --regardless of illness, injury, abuse or neglect," said Dr. Lisa Chassy, Chief Veterinarian at Young-Williams Animal Center. "Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease currently affecting dogs across our community ,not just in our shelter."

Sunday, the veterinary staff will assess risk factors and conduct testing to determine the next steps for dogs currently in the shelter, which could include a quarantine period for high-risk puppies and dogs.

"The incubation period for Parvovirus is up to 14 days, which means at times high-risk unvaccinated animals come into the shelter already ill with no apparent symptoms," said Chassy.

The cat adoption floor at both locations will remain open.

