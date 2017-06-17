Young Williams offers deal on cat adoptions

A cat at the Young-Williams Animal Center. (Photo: WBIR)

Young Williams Animal Center says they have more than 200 cats between all their facilities. The shelter is offering deals on adoption fees to help make room.

This weekend, all adult and senior cats are free. Kittens are buy one, get one free.

"Research shows they do well in a home with a friend growing up together," said Courtney Kliman with Young Williams.

Young Williams has a location on Division St. close to UT's campus, and one on Kingston Pike in West Knoxville. Both locations open at noon.

You can see some of the animals available here.

