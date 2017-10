Courtesy of Young-Williams Animal Center, 3-year-old Zorro up for adoption.

KNOXVILLE - Young-Williams Animal Center made a post on Facebook saying it's offering free cats up until Sunday afternoon

Two locations for Young-Williams are located on 3201 Division Street and 6400 Kingston Pike. Both locations open at noon Sunday.

If you're looking for a list of cats you can adopt, Young-Williams has a list of a few sweet "fur-ever" friends.

