Young-Williams seeks emergency foster families for evacuated animals

KNOXVILLE - Young-Williams Animal Center needs emergency fosters for animals being evacuated from Florida and Texas.

The center posted on Facebook Thursday saying it has a limited amount of space to take in the animals.

"Emergency foster families would enable us to help more animals being evacuated and in need of forever homes," the post said.

All emergency fosters must be able to keep a pet for up to a month. As space opens on the center's adoption floors, the pets will be put up for adoption.

Anyone interested must complete a foster application form with the center. It does not guarantee approval.

If you are interested, email emergencyfoster@young-williams.org.

If you cannot foster an animal, the center asks for donations such as food, bedding, toys and treats for the displaced animals.

