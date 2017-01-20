YWAC: 2 dogs died from Parvo, 1 euthanized

Jan. 20, 2017: Young-Williams Animal Center is clarifying that two dogs died of natural causes after being treated for parvovirus, while a third dog had to be euthanized after testing positive for distemper.

WBIR 6:44 PM. EST January 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories