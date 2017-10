Doodles, a 7-year-old Beagle mix, was surrendered to Young-Williams Animal Center less than two weeks before Christmas. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Young Williams Animal Center is at capacity so they're offering free adoptions through Friday.

The center will stop processing adoptions around 5:30 p.m. every day this week.

Adoption locations include 3201 Division Street, 6400 Kingston Pike as well as the PETCO and Pet Supermarket in Bearden.





We are at capacity, fall in love with a new best friend. All pets are free through Friday, and we stop processing... Posted by Young Williams Animal Center on Tuesday, October 3, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM