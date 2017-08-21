Zoo-clipse? How animals at Zoo Knoxville reacted to the solar eclipse

KNOXVILLE - Humans weren't the only ones that took notice of the eclipse on Monday.

As day turned to dark, animals throughout Zoo Knoxville began acting differently when the eclipse reached its strongest point.

Lucile the giraffe was in the middle of eating her lunch when she stopped and looked up at the sun, almost fully eclipsed by the moon.

"She stopped eating very suddenly and ran for a couple of spurts," Zookeeper Brock Patton said. "No telling if it was caused by the fact that it got dark very suddenly, but it was certainly very interesting."

The giraffes all gathered around their barn, as if they were getting ready to go in for the night as the sky stayed dark.

Over at the chimpanzee enclosure, the apes didn't take much notice to the once-in-a-lifetime event.

"I don't think that they'll think anything more than it's just a really dark cloud coming over, maybe a storm cloud," Zookeeper Kyle Jorgensen said. "They have definitely noticed all of these people standing around the windows with these weird glasses on who are all staring up at the sun."

One of the zoo's Gibbons was also acting oddly. However, zookeepers could not determine if the behavior had anything to do with the eclipse.

Crickets began chirping loudly and the automatic lights came on as the sky got darker.

The zoo has always been a place to learn, be inspired, and see things you wouldn’t normally see.

The focus wasn't always on the animals, but rather on the sky above them.

Around 800 people spent the big day with the animals at Zoo Knoxville. People lined up early Monday morning before the doors even opened to get eclipse glasses and be among the first inside the zoo.

"We had heard about the last time it happened, that all the animals were freaking out," said Kaden Harris, who was visiting the zoo with his family. "We wanted to see if it would happen again this year."

Everyone saw something special and something they may never see again.

Zoo Knoxville will spend the next days working to find out how the eclipse affected the animals. They asked everyone who came to the zoo to document any interesting animal behaviors during the eclipse.

© 2017 WBIR.COM