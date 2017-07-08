Zoo Knoxville celebrates National Bee Day

EAST KNOXVILLE - Zoo Knoxville celebrated National Bee Day with children and adults Saturday afternoon.

The zoo wanted to put focus on the bees as they are now endangered.

"Whenever people think of endangered animals, they think of tigers and elephants," animal interpreter Macey Cate said. "But bees are also endangered."

A special bee assistant was at the event to show kids what bees do, how they live, and how to use caution when around bees. Zoo Knoxville staff say educating its visitors is a real priority, particularly with the upcoming generations.

"They're declining all across the world, and they're important to us because they make up 70 percent of all fruits and vegetables we eat on a daily basis," Cate said during a presentation at Zoo Knoxville.

Zoo Knoxville installed the bee hives two years ago. They've worked to grow and cultivate them since then. Both hives have been producing a steady amount of honey as well.

Out of the two hives Zoo Knoxville has, around 80,000 to 100,000 bees live in each of those.

Bees and other pollinators help to pollinate around $15 billion worth of crop each year across the United States, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

For more information about honey bees in the United States, you can look at their importance with food security and diversity on the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service's website.

