Zoo Knoxville housing 3 Sumatran tigers for short time

Three Sumatran tigers born at the Topeka Zoo will have a brief stay at Zoo Knoxville before heading to their new home at the Nashville Zoo. (Photo: Amy Smotherman Burgess, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Three Sumatran tigers have arrived at Zoo Knoxville for a short stay.

These critically endangered cats are bound for the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere in a few months, but needed a place to crash while their new habitat is being completed there.

Zoo Knoxville moved their Malayan tigers to the new Tiger Forest at Asian Trek habitat already so they said they happened to have the space.

The three females were born at Topeka Zoo in Kansas.

The move of female tigers Jo, Shanti and Raza was made on the recommendation of the Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan. The group manages population of all Sumatran tigers living in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the U.S.

