Debbie, the matriarch of Zoo Knoxville's chimpanzee troop for more than 40 years, was euthanized this week due to her declining health, zoo officials said on Wednesday.

The zoo said Debbie had been recently diagnosed with breast cancer and renal failure and she was in a great deal of discomfort due to her advancing disease.

"Despite exhaustive efforts by her Great Apes caretakers and vet team, it became clear her quality of life had reached a turning point," Zoo Knoxville said in a statement.

Debbie arrived at the zoo in 1976 when she was just 5-years-old. She had been someone's pet but then became too dangerous and unruly to remain in a human household as she matured.

But after her arrival at the zoo, she became an attentive mother and became the leader of the troop, a role typically held by the male chimpanzees.

“Debbie taught us so many things about chimpanzees. Her legacy as an ambassador for her species lies in her own story about the illicit pet trade and the ethics of isolating chimpanzees for entertainment,” said Zoo Knoxville President and CEO Lisa New. “For me personally, Debbie was the most important and influential animal I have ever known. But Debbie was more than just a teacher. She was my friend.”

