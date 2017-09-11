Zoo Knoxville offers $4 discount to Irma evacuees

Tiger at Zoo Knoxville (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Many people from Florida are finding refuge in Knoxville and Zoo Knoxville is giving a discount to evacuees.

Anyone from Florida can visit the zoo for $4 less than usual. Zoo Knoxville says even though the discount is small, they are just happy to help in any way they can.

"We wanna thank Tennessee for opening up their state, and hosting us, the whole state because we were kind of nervous as to where everyone was gonna go and this seems to have got a lot of Florida evacuees, Alex Tijerina, who is an evacuee from Florida, said.

Evacuees can stop by the Zoo's front desk to receive the discount.

