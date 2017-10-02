Zoo Knoxville offers free admission to senior citizens

Bashir tiger at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - Zoo Knoxville will offer free admission and parking on Tuesday to all visitors over the age of 65.

They can also receive a 10 percent discount at the Zoo Shop.

In order to receive the free admission and parking, visitors should stop by the Gentry Griffey tent located at the zoo's front entrance to verify and show proof of their age.

Zoo Knoxville encourages all senior citizens to come out to the zoo to take advantage of Senior Day.

