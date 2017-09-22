Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville's plans for a new reptile science and educational facility are receiving a large boost in the form of a $500,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Duncan announced the grant award Friday, saying he was pleased the money "will improve and enhance what is already one of the finest zoos in the Southeastern United States."

A spokesperson for Zoo Knoxville said they were among more than 550 applications for funding, and only 132 projects were chosen. Zoo Knoxville was one of only six projects to receive the maximum award of $500,000.

Tina Rolen, the Zoo Knoxville spokesperson, said the new reptile center will have interpretive and interactive exhibits. It won't replace any part of the zoo's current reptile facility.

Earlier this year, the zoo closed one of its reptile buildings after more than 30 animals mysteriously died in one building overnight.

The zoo worked with the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine to investigate what happened to the animals. Experts concluded a "toxic agent" most likely caused the animals' deaths, but they will ultimately never be able to know for sure.

Rolen said the zoo's grant application was in the works for months, possibly even before the reptiles suddenly died in late March.

“We at Zoo Knoxville are honored to receive this funding in support of the zoo’s new reptile science education center. This state-of-the-art experience will use the intriguing world of reptiles to teach core scientific concepts while also serving as an international research center committed to saving some of the rarest creatures on the planet," Eddie Mannis, chair of the Zoo Knoxville Board of Directors, said in a statement.

