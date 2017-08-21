Updated 5:01 PM. EDT
National Geographic among hundreds of eclipse visitors at Tsali Notch VineyardNational Geographic among hundreds of eclipse visitors at Tsali Notch Vineyard Tsali Notch was full of people and some National Geographic scientists Monday for the total solar eclipse.
- 46 minutes ago
Historic eclipse turns day into night across the USHistoric eclipse turns day into night across the US The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024. The next coast-to-coast one will not be until 2045.
- 1 hour ago
UT ranked 25th in AP preseason pollUT ranked 25th in AP preseason poll
- 2 hours ago
Free Hunting Day for Tennesseans begins on opening day of squirrel seasonFree Hunting Day for Tennesseans begins on opening day of squirrel season Tennesseans will be allowed to hunt without a license on August 26 on the opening day of squirrel season.
- 6 hours ago
Monkey on the loose in North KnoxvilleMonkey on the loose in North Knoxville
- 2 hours ago
KPD: East Knoxville road rage shooting suspect captured and chargedKPD: East Knoxville road rage shooting suspect captured and charged KPD said two children and another adult were in the suspect's van when the suspect shot and hit the victim in a shooting sparked by road rage.
- 8 hours ago
Remains found in Hamblen County of man missing since NovemberRemains found in Hamblen County of man missing since November TBI agents have been called to assist in a human remains investigation in Hamblen County.
- 8 hours ago
Solar eclipse events in East TennesseeSolar eclipse events in East Tennessee Check out the total solar eclipse events in East Tennessee!
- 7 hours ago
Interactive maps shows the length of the eclipse in your locationInteractive maps shows the length of the eclipse in your location Thanks to a smart engineer, you can learn more about your experience with the eclipse through an interactive map.
- 7 hours ago
AMBER Alert canceled: 8-year-old girl found safe in KY, 37-year-old man in custodyAMBER Alert canceled: 8-year-old girl found safe in KY, 37-year-old man in custody McGraw was found safe in Louisville, Ky. after being reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Police
- 18 hours ago
No Powerball jackpot winner, top prize grows to $650MNo Powerball jackpot winner, top prize grows to $650M The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing which means an estimated $650 million will be up for grabs in the Wednesday, August 23 drawing.
- 1 day ago
Tourism brings expected boost for GatlinburgTourism brings expected boost for Gatlinburg Aug. 21, 2017: The total solar eclipse brought a tourism boost to Gatlinburg as the community is still recovering from last year's wildfires.
Trump pressed James Comey to close FBI inquiry into former adviser Michael Flynn
WATCH: International Space Station flies across sun during eclipse
Spain: Police confirm Barcelona attacker has been shot down
Video: Coast Guard rescues bachelor party stranded on sand bar
Navy chief orders probe into Pacific fleet after collisions
How ancient cultures explained eclipses
Eclipsing the occult in early America: Ben Franklin and his almanacs
One dead after vehicle hits bus stop in Marseille
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen finds lost WWII ship USS Indianapolis
11 mins ago 5:39 p.m.
32 mins ago 5:18 p.m.
34 mins ago 5:16 p.m.
56 mins ago 4:54 p.m.
2 hour ago 4:07 p.m.
2 hour ago 3:28 p.m.
1 hour ago 4:28 p.m.
3 hour ago 2:55 p.m.
3 hour ago 2:53 p.m.
5 hour ago 12:33 p.m.
6 hour ago 11:59 a.m.
1 hour ago 4:41 p.m.
6 hour ago 11:22 a.m.
6 hour ago 11:23 a.m.
8 hour ago 9:54 a.m.
59 mins ago 4:51 p.m.
9 hour ago 9:05 a.m.
9 hour ago 8:30 a.m.
10 hour ago 8:12 a.m.
11 hour ago 7:03 a.m.
12 hour ago 5:45 a.m.
14 hour ago 4:19 a.m.
49 mins ago 5:01 p.m.
20 hour ago 9:25 p.m.
8 hour ago 10:06 a.m.
8 hour ago 10:09 a.m.
23 hour ago 7:01 p.m.
23 hour ago 6:49 p.m.
19 hour ago 11:06 p.m.
23 hour ago 6:32 p.m.
