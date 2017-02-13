Zoo Knoxville welcomes new baby duiker

Zoo Knoxville announced the recent birth of Ruby, a six-week-old yellow-backed duiker, on Feb. 13, 2017. Ruby was born on Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: Courtesy Zoo Knoxville)

Zoo Knoxville is welcoming a new baby duiker just in time for Valentine's Day.

The six-week-old calf's name is Ruby, inspired by the tuft of red hair on her head.

Ruby was born on Dec. 30, 2016, and weighed about 15 pounds at birth. Zoo staff said she has spent most of her time indoors so far because of the cold weather, but she has recently started to venture out on milder days.





Ruby is a yellow-backed duiker (pronounced DIE-kur) calf. The animals are native to the forests of central and western Africa, and are related to bison, antelopes and gazelles.

