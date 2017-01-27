Zoo Knoxville's new tiger in quarantine

Arya is slated to arrive at Zoo Knoxville within the coming weeks. (Courtesy: Zoo Knoxville)

Zoo Knoxville's new Malayan Tiger, Arya, is now safely in her new home.

The 3-year-old cat arrived Thursday night after a day-long journey from the Fresno-Chaffee Zoo in California.

Earlier this week, animal caretakers with Zoo Knoxville flew to Fresno to travel with Arya back to Tennessee.

On Friday, WBIR 10News took a look inside her new home. We couldn't see Arya on this day, since - per the zoo's protocol with newly arrived animals - she's in 30-day quarantine.

But Zoo Knoxville President and CEO Lisa New assured Arya's travels were seamless.

"She traveled fine, she unloaded great. She's eating a little bit, but she's obviously settling in," New said. "She's a little unsure of her surroundings and a little nervous right now, so we're just giving her her privacy and taking time to form bonds with her."

Zoo Knoxville is nearing the completion of its new Tiger Forest habitat.

"You'll be able to see Arya nose-to-nose through the glass," New said.

At $10 million dollars, this is Zoo Knoxville's biggest project to date.

"Tiger Forest was a key effort on our part to establish a breeding facility for tigers," New said.

Arya is part of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan, aimed at saving this critically endangered species, which has fewer than 400 members.

Caretakers will be monitoring Arya for signs of mating readiness. She has two handsome men to choose from, Zoo Knoxville's Malayan tiger brothers, Bashir and Tanvir.

"We'll be holding off on breeding until all the construction's done, probably later in the fall, when we know her, she's had a chance to get to know the facility, and we know for sure which of the two males she likes," New said.

10News asked whether the tiger's name has any special meaning. New said she's named after "Game of Thrones" character Arya Stark.

