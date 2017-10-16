Man dies after falling from Obed's Lilly Bluff Overlook in Morgan County

A man died at Obed Wild and Scenic River Sunday at the Lilly Bluff Overlook.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Department is investigating after 30-year-old Michigan resident Christopher Rogers died.
According to dispatch, Rogers tried to jump from the overlook to a nearby tree, but the branches couldn't support his weight and he fell before hitting a rock ledge.
The National Park Service is involved int he investigation.
