WBIR
Close

Man dies after falling from Obed's Lilly Bluff Overlook in Morgan County

WBIR 10:08 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

A man died at Obed Wild and Scenic River Sunday at the Lilly Bluff Overlook.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department is investigating after 30-year-old Michigan resident Christopher Rogers died. 

According to dispatch, Rogers tried to jump from the overlook to a nearby tree, but the branches couldn't support his weight and he fell before hitting a rock ledge.

The National Park Service is involved int he investigation.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories