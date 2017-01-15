Man found dead inside parked car in Lonsdale community

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville police are investigating an unusual death of a man they found slumped over inside a car.

At 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a Cadillac parked outside the Lonsdale Homes office at 2020 Minnesota Avenue. Police said they found the man dead in the driver's seat when they arrived.





Police said witnesses told them the car had been parked at the building since 10 p.m. Saturday. The witnesses said they didn't see a man inside the car at that time.

The major crimes unit was called out to investigate. Police said the man had no injuries and there was no evidence of foul play.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the man died. They have identified him but are withholding his name until his next of kin is notified.

