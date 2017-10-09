Man runs over woman while her children watched from a car, police say

Garcia is facing first-degree murder charges after running down a woman in front of her kids, police say.

A woman died Sunday night after her boyfriend ran over her with his car, Phoenix police say.

The woman's children were in her car when the incident happened.

Anjelica Moraga found her live-in boyfriend, Ricard Garcia, in his car in a parking lot of a club on Central Avenue, north of Broadway Road, just before 11 p.m., police said.

An argument between Moraga and Garcia escalated. Garcia backed his vehicle into Moraga's vehicle, while her children were inside, police said.

Then Garcia looped around the parking lot, and rammed his vehicle into Moraga's vehicle with her, the two children, and another adult inside, police said.

Moraga was then on foot when Garcia ran her over with his car, police say. Garcia fled.

Moraga died of her injuries in the hospital.

Police arrested Garcia when they were called to 1st Avenue and Apache Boulevard. Moraga's family had located Garcia and were fighting with him. Police arrested Garcia without incident, police said.

Garcia is facing charges of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

