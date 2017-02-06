Memorial set today for Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw

The body of Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Eric Mumaw is escorted on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean)

The visitation and memorial service for Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw is today.

The decorated 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department died Thursday trying to save a woman who police say was suicidal. Mumaw, 44, died before sunrise in the Cumberland River.

How to pay your respects

Morning procession: 7 a.m. police escort of Mumaw's body from Spring Hill Funeral Home at 5110 Gallatin Pike S. to Cornerstone Church at 726 W. Old Hickory Blvd. The escort will travel from the funeral home on Gallatin Pike to Due West Avenue, to South Graycroft Avenue, to Old Hickory Boulevard and to the church.

Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon at the church

Memorial service: Noon at the church

Afternoon procession: After the memorial service, a police escort of Mumaw's body from the church to the funeral home. The escort will travel on Old Hickory Boulevard to Gallatin Pike, turn right on Gallatin Pike and proceed to the funeral home.

How to watch: Visit Tennessean.com for live coverage of Monday's events.

Editor’s Note: Central time is used throughout this story.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

The Tennessean