Merchants of Beer 'officially' open in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - A new bar specializing in its craft beer selection is now open in downtown Knoxville’s Old City.

The owners of Merchants of Beer officially cut the ribbon on Wednesday to open the business, even though it's been serving customers for a few weeks.

The venue is located at 137 Central St. in Knoxville, at the corner of South Central Street and Summit Hill Drive.

The building has sat vacant since October 2015. The building dates to the mid-1990s, and was originally a diner.

