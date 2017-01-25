Mexico's president rejects US decision to build border wall

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto gives a foreign policy speech after US President Donald Trump vowed to start renegotiating North American trade ties, in Mexico City on January 23, 2017. Trump's vows to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement to protect US jobs have raised concern in Mexico, which sends most of its exports to the United States. Pena Nieto's office said he congratulated Trump on taking office in a phone call Saturday and that both had agreed to open a "new dialogue." / AFP / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT, This content is subject to copyright.)

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president says he rejects the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a border wall and repeated that his country would not pay for it.



President Enrique Pena Nieto did not address reports that he was considering" canceling next week's visit to Washington following Trump's order to begin construction of the wall between the two countries.



In a recorded address televised nationally, Pena Nieto said "I regret and reject the decision of the US to build the wall."

Un mensaje para todos los mexicanos: pic.twitter.com/EFcNh7fQtm — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Earlier Wednesday, an official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press the administration "is considering" scrapping the Jan. 31 visit.



Trump's order came the same day Mexico's foreign relations and economy secretaries arrived in Washington for talks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.