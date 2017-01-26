Mission of Hope assists 28 schools during holidays

The Mission of Hope was able to assist 28 schools in rural Appalachia during the holiday season thanks to the donations from people across the region.

In 2016, Mission of Hope delivered 100 truckloads of clothing, food and hygiene products to its schools and ministries, and also handed out back to school supplies to more than 11,000 students.

The organization also gave out 13 scholarships to high school seniors.

