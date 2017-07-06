MN couple welcomes quadruplets on Fourth of July

MINNEAPOLIS - Well, it doesn't get more fitting than that. A Minnesota couple welcomed their four babies on the Fourth of July.

Tony and Allyson Ponto, of Hoyt Lakes, Minn. were expecting their quadruplets in the coming weeks, after Allyson was scheduled for a C-section near the end of the month. When KARE 11 checked in with the couple last week, Allyson said she thought she'd make it to the babies' 34-week delivery.

But as it turns out, the four baby girls had different plans. The couple posted on their Facebook page (which documents their journey) that the "four peas in a Ponto" just couldn't wait to meet their dad on his favorite holiday.

The post also announced the girls' names -- Olivia Susan, Anna Louise, Morgan Price and Carolyn Grace.

All the babies -- and mom -- are said to be doing well.

The Ponto family said they struggled with infertility for 11 years and were completely shocked to find out they were expecting quadruplets -- including identical twins.

There were just 228 quadruplets among the nearly 4 million infants born in the U.S. last year. That's a rate of about 6 for every 100,000 births, per CDC birth statistics.

A fundraising page has been created to help the family with the quadruplets’ expenses.

